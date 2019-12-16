FLORENCE — A total of 546 students participated in commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the University of North Alabama
On Friday, 137 students from the Anderson College of Nursing and the College of Education and Human Services participated in graduation ceremonies at Flowers Hall. Carol Behel, a 1990 UNA graduate and Alabama’s Teacher of the Year, was commencement speaker.
On Saturday morning, 185 students from the College of Arts and Sciences graduated, while 170 students from the College of Business participated in the afternoon graduation ceremony.
Deborah E. Barnhart, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was commencement speaker for Saturday's ceremonies.
