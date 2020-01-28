A new archery range has opened at Colbert Alloys Park in eastern Colbert County.
The range has a concrete shooting lane and four targets, spaced from 10 to 40 yards apart.
The range is free for the public to use, but county officials ask users to sign a waiver that will be located in a box near the rules sign.
They also ask that users follow all the rules.
County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said the range was built primarily by county employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.