TUSCUMBIA — Construction of a new building for the Alabama Department of Transportation's Tuscumbia Area Office is underway and is expected to be completed sometime next spring, department spokesman Seth Burkett said.
Burkett said Building Construction Associates of Decatur began work on the $7.5 million project in April and is expected to complete the project in May or June.
"The building will be very similar to the building for the Guntersville Area Office in Marshall County," Burkett said.
Operations Engineer Mark Dale said the contractor began pouring the first concrete slab at 3 a.m. Friday.
He said rains somewhat hampered construction in the late spring and early summer, but work is progressing well now.
"We're excited they're finally able to really kick it into high gear," Dale said.
He said there will be a main building with a laboratory behind it.
"They've started on the lab building," he said.
The lab will house several pieces of specialized equipment that is used to analyze bitumen, concrete and soil. Because it will house a piece of equipment that impacts samples, it will require a reinforced foundation.
It will include a hard-wired Ethernet system and computer equipment based on the requirements of each office. It will also include equipment that will allow employees to participate in video conferencing using Microsoft Teams software.
"We're already doing that instead of having meetings in person," Dale said. "We look forward to getting into the building and serving the public and the whole Tuscumbia area."
The old Tuscumbia Area Office building was demolished in August 2018 due to mold and mildew issues. The building was about 40 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.