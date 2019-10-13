MONTGOMERY — Alabama's State Democratic Executive Committee has voted 80 to 73 to adopt new bylaws supported by the party chairwoman at a contentious meeting in Montgomery.
But according to media reports, the bylaws approved Saturday have not been adopted by the Democratic National Committee.
Opponents of chairwoman Nancy Worley said the adoption of the latest bylaws comes well after a key deadline.
Backers of another set of bylaws had succeeded in getting them adopted on Oct. 5 — the DNC submission deadline. Bur Worley contends that the Oct. 5 meeting was illegitimate.
The dispute appears likely to end up in court. DNC officials have warned the state party that failure to comply with orders on bylaws and leadership could cost them seats at the 2020 party convention in Milwaukee.
