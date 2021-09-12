Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday in Richmond, Va. [AP PHOTO/STEVE HELBER, POOL]

 Steve Helber

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at the site in Virginia's capital where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week installed a new time capsule Saturday within the statue's massive pedestal, after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule were suspended.

