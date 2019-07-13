LITTLEVILLE — Mayor Scott Howard said city residents are excited about the construction of a new, larger Dollar General store next to the smaller store on U.S. 43.
Howard said the developers have begun to clear the lot of an existing building.
"This is going to be one of our bigger stores," Developer Gene Aycock said. "We've actually torn down the old building there and did a little bit of grading."
Aycock said the store will be larger than the existing store, and larger than the typical 9,100 square foot store. The Littleville store will be about 12,000 square feet, he said.
"It's one of their larger stores," Aycock said. "It will have a lot of extras. The one they have there now is so overused. I think they'll be real pleased with this one."
He expects construction on the new store to begin in a couple of weeks, weather permitting.
Aycock said his company is also completing Dollar General Stores in Underwood, Greenhill and Tharptown.
A new Dollar General is also about to open on Jackson Highway in Sheffield on the old Winkle World property.
