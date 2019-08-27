AUBURN — New golden eagle Aurea will join game day veteran Spirit, a bald eagle, as one of two eagles that will carry on the traditional pregame flights over Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Aurea made her stadium flight debut last season prior to the Liberty game.
Fellow golden eagle Nova is Auburn’s official eagle as War Eagle VII but he has been sidelined since 2016 with a heart condition and does not fly before games, according to an Auburn news release.
“Nova still makes numerous appearances at our educational shows throughout the year, but we don’t take him to games, even on the sidelines, because of the possible stress on his heart,” Andrew Hopkins, assistant director of raptor training and education at the Southeastern Raptor Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said in the release.
Aurea was brought to the raptor center in 2016 after being found near Selma with an injury to her right wing. Auburn veterinarians brought her back to good health, but the aftermath of the injury causes her to have more drag during flights.
“Her flight stamina isn’t quite good enough for her to be released into the wild, but it doesn’t affect her flying in the stadium because she’s not chasing a live animal,” Hopkins said in the release.
It is usually an hour before kickoff before anyone is sure which eagle will fly at each game.
“We will bring both eagles to the stadium and look at their game face, or demeanor, and decide which one we want to use,” Hopkins said in the release. “Of course for games like the military appreciation game, we like to use bald eagle Spirit.”
Aurea, a 5-year-old female, has a 6.5-foot wingspan and weighs 7.7 pounds. Male eagle Nova, age 20, has a 6-foot wingspan and weighs 6.5 pounds. Hopkins said female eagles are normally about 30 percent larger than the males.
Spirit, a 23-year-old female, has a wingspan of 6 feet and weighs 6.6 pounds. She has been making pregame flights since 2002 and is the only bald eagle to ever make pregame flights in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Fans in town for home football games can attend one of the raptor center’s programs, Football, Fans and Feathers, at 4 p.m. on Fridays before game days.
Go to auburn.edu/raptor for more information about the Southeastern Raptor Center and its programs.
