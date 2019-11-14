Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said allowing student interns to work at the polls during elections will be an educational experience, and might inspire more young people to participate in the election process.
Rosser is contacting high school guidance counselors and teachers, officials at the University of North Alabama and Northwest-Shoals Community College to inform them of the change.
"I think it's going to be a really great thing," Rosser said. "When you're working the polls, you're doing a job that is as important as any in this country. What you do on election day as a poll worker is foundational to our democracy."
He said there is also a way home schooled students can participate.
According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the approval of Act 2019-476 by the Legislature authorizes each probate judge to appoint up to two high school or college students to work as unpaid student interns at each polling place in the county on election day.
The act became law Sept. 1.
Merrill said students must meet these qualifications:
• Be recommended by a principal or other school official, or by the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program.
• Be at least 16 years of age at the time of the election for which the appointment is made.
• Be a resident of the county or municipality for which the appointment is made.
• Be enrolled in a public high school, an accredited private high school, or a home instruction program and be classified as a junior or senior or the equivalent, or be enrolled in a two-year or four-year higher education institution.
The student interns will be under the supervision of the poll managers.
"They are not a replacement for poll workers," the judge said. "They're in addition to poll workers."
The students will not handle voting machines, Rosser said, but they can operate the electronic poll books, hand out supplies, and perform other duties at the polling place. He said they will be especially helpful at busier polling places.
"We are excited that the Alabama Legislature and Gov. (Kay) Ivey have given us the opportunity to allow young people who are interested in participating in government to make a real and significant impact in the elections process," Merrill said.
Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said he also plans to contact local schools to gauge students' interest.
"We are open to having some students at some precincts," Motlow said. "More than anything, they can assist with some light work, but it's a good educational opportunity for the students. Letting them see how the process works will be beneficial to them."
There are local, state and federal elections scheduled for 2020.
The interns will attend all required training for poll workers, and will be entitled to an excused absence from school if they work four hours or more in a day during school hours on election day or a day of training, Merrill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.