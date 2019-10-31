County officials are warning Shoals residents of a new solicitation letter that has begun to circulate.
A few Lauderdale County residents have contacted the Revenue Commissioner’s office this week concerning a letter they received from a company identifying itself as Property Profile Inc. of Glendora, California that has been soliciting an $86 service fee for a “property assessment profile report.”
While print at the top and bottom of the letter indicate it is not affiliated with a government agency, and the letter is a solicitation — no payment required — some argue it can still be mistaken for a bill if not read carefully.
Florence resident Sharon Lightner said she knew something was off because she had already paid all fees associated with her house, which she has lived in since 1992.
“I went to the courthouse after I got that letter because I did not want to send $86,” she said. “I wanted to know what the problem was, because I knew that I’d done everything.”
Lightner said she was told the letter was a scam, and someone else had called about it just minutes before.
She said she wants others to be aware the letter is not a legitimate bill.
“It just sort of makes you mad, so that’s why I had to do something,” she said. “I just had to.”
Property Profile Inc. has received several complaints through the Better Business Bureau with most saying the bill-like appearance of the letter is too deceptive.
In response, the company repeatedly clarified the letter is a solicitation for a 30-page report.
Several local recipients have also described the letter as “official-looking.” While it uses real public information, Lauderdale County Revenue Chief Clerk Steve Perry said the California return address raises a red flag.
He and Revenue Commissioner Danny Hendrix said the company likely finds the property information from public records through probate offices.
“People buy property, or they sell property, and they always wonder if they’ve done everything they’re supposed to,” Hendrix explained. “Then they get this letter, and it makes them think, ‘Oh no, I didn’t do everything I was supposed to do.’
“Then they pay $86, even though up in the heading of this letter … it says that you basically can get this information from my office. It says for a nominal fee, and we don’t even charge a nominal fee. For the taxpayers themselves, we don’t charge anything.”
Copies of deeds can also be obtained from the probate office, which costs just $1 per page at an average of three pages.
While the letter has been circulating in Lauderdale County, Colbert County Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said he has not had any residents ask him about any such letters.
“I haven’t heard of anything out of our office,” he said.
Both Oswalt and Hendrix said their regular tax notices have already been sent out.
The legitimate notices come in the form of a card. Perry said recipients of any letters should notify the sheriff’s department, or local police department.
“Don’t pay for information that’s basically free public information,” he said.
