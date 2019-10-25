FLORENCE — Those looking to gain an edge in their careers may take advantage of a few new micro-credential programs set to launch at the University of North Alabama in 2020.
The four new programs – the first of their kind at UNA – include Instructional Technology and Design, Professional Accounting, Spanish for the Clinical Encounter, and Healthcare Simulation.
The micro-credential programs are designed to be no more than 15 credit hours, making them smaller than degree and advanced certificate programs.
Each is offered online in self-paced and accelerated formats.
According to a UNA news release, the former three will begin during the spring 2020 semester. The Healthcare Simulation program is expected to start in summer 2020, pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
“All micro-credentials that will be offered at UNA are aligned with the 21st-century workforce demands,” said Ross Alexander, UNA provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “These small programs are designed to equip professionals with in-demand skills so they may stay at the leading edge of their fields.”
According to Amber Paulk, director of strategic initiatives and special projects at UNA, the micro-credential programs have already received a positive response from industry partners, potential students and UNA faculty.
“I think it’s going to be a really big success,” she said. “Some of these—because we’re offering these in more flexible and accelerated format—can be earned in one single semester and give you an opportunity to get the knowledge you need to take your career to the next level or help you perform your job better.”
Paulk said the university is already working on developing new programs as well.
“I was very encouraged and excited that all four of our academic colleges had not just one idea, but multiple ideas about a micro-credential,” she added.
All of the existing programs are at the undergraduate level, apart from Instructional Technology and Design, which is at the graduate level and is stackable with a Master of Science in Education.
The programs are also geared toward both UNA and non-UNA students, except for Spanish for the Clinical Encounter, which was developed with non-UNA students in mind.
Paulk said emphasis is placed on teaching additional skills students could use to expand their resumes, become better at their jobs or pave the way to expand what they’re able to do.
“As we’re going out and reaching out to our industry partners, they are very excited about their employees potentially coming on board and taking some of these, and taking that skill and that training back to their organization.”
Students who complete a micro-credential program earn a digital badge and a notation on their academic transcripts.
Digital badges can be shared on social media, digital resumes, e-portfolios and email signatures.
For information on each micro-credential, including costs and applications, visit una.edu/microcredentials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.