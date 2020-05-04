SHEFFIELD — Police Chief Ricky Terry said the new motorcycle the Police Department recently acquired will be used for patrolling the city and also to get into places where a patrol car can't go.
The 2010 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was purchased from the town of Cherokee for $6,000.
"We're going to use it for patrolling and to help with school traffic and things like that," Terry said. "It will help in some residential areas where we're having speeding problems. It's harder to see a motorcycle than a police car."
He said Sgt. Max Dotson will ride the new bike, which came with about $8,000 worth of emergency equipment.
Terry said Dotson is already a certified motorcycle officer, but will have to take a refresher course.
Dotson said he has four years experience as a motorcycle officer with another law enforcement agency.
"Most agencies use them for traffic and escorts," Dotson said.
The motorcycle can be used to respond to incidents on the city's walking trails, including the trails on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation, as well as the old railroad bridge.
Terry said a second officer will take the full training course so he will also be certified to ride the motorcycle.
All that has to be done to the motorcycle is replace the old Cherokee Police Department logos with Sheffield Police Department graphics, the chief said.
"It's in good shape," Dotson said.
Terry said the department had two motorcycles when he came to work for the department, but they were eventually phased out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.