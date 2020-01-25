TUSCUMBIA — Voters in the Mynot community in western Colbert County should be receiving notices in the mail telling them about their new polling places before the March primary.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said the closing of the Mynot Baptist Church prompted the move. The polling place had been moved to that location after the Church of Christ across the street closed.
With both churches closed, Rosser said there wasn't another suitable location in the community.
Some of the 112 people who vote at the church will vote in Cherokee, while others will be assigned to the Allsboro polling place.
Residents will be notified via mail of their new polling place, Rosser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.