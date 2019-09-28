MUSCLE SHOALS — The Rockpile Recreation Area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation is within a week or so of being reopened after the historic flood of late February.
On Friday, employees of Bye Diversified and Industrial Contractors of Columbia, Tennessee, installed a new prefabricated restroom unit to replace the dated concrete block building that was damaged in the flood.
Derek South, a recreation specialist with TVA Natural Resources, said a concrete apron will be poured around the structure and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board will connect a new electric line early next week.
Once that's completed, the park should be reopened to the public.
"It's pretty much ready to go," South said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.