RIVERTON — A contractor has completed the construction of a new restroom and shower facility at Rose Trail Park in extreme western Colbert County.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said there are some finishing touches to be added, but the facility is open to the public.
The new facility includes male and female restrooms and shower facilities. Creekmore said the county also added coin-operated washers and dryers, which have proven to be very popular.
"The hope will be these coin-operated machines will pay for themselves over their lifespan," Creekmore.
The administrator said there is still some landscaping to do around the new facility.
He said the county plans to renovate a restroom facility that serves the primitive camping area later this year.
