MUSCLE SHOALS — When and if the new Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority is created it will have the same officers, accountant and legal representation as the existing Shoals Solid Waste Authority.
Authority member and Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said Sheffield certified public accountant Tim Leigh would continue to provide accounting services for the new authority, which will include the cities of Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals.
Attorney Tom Heflin will continue to provide legal services for the new authority, Bradford said.
The three city governments have already approved the formation of the new authority, which does not include the Colbert County Commission.
Bradford said Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood would continue to serve as chairman of the new Tri-Cities authority. Bradford said he would remain vice chair.
The new authority would negotiate the potential purchase of Cherokee Industrial Landfill, which would replace the existing landfill in Tuscumbia. A management agreement would include the operation of the new landfill and the transfer station at the existing landfill.
The transfer station is where household garbage is loaded onto trucks and shipped to the Buck Run Landfill in Walnut, Mississippi.
"We're taking little steps," Bradford said. "At least we're doing steps forward, and we'll be prepared to act once there's an agreement in place."
During a meeting Thursday, Shoals Solid Waste Authority members continued to discuss the need to reduce costs of the recycling program, which costs about $400,000 annually to run.
Revenue brought in from the sale of recyclable materials does not begin to cover the cost of operation, Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said.
Shewbart said the program costs $180,000 to operate, not including labor.
Shebart suggested the three cities and county bring recycling bins to the center, instead of center employees bringing the bins to the center. He also suggested charging local companies that have recycling containers a monthly fee for emptying those containers.
The authority took no action on those suggestions Thursday.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said additional fees could cause companies to stop using the service.
Authority members want to continue to offer recycling services, but need to find ways to reduce costs.
