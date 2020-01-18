SHEFFIELD — Police are asking the public to use caution at the intersection of Third Street and Raleigh Avenue downtown near the Ritz Theatre.
New stop signs have been erected on the north and southbound sides of Raleigh Avenue.
The signs are covered with black plastic but will become "active" in about two weeks, police said.
Mayor Ian Sanford said he's discussed the intersection with Police Chief Ricky Terry.
"It's getting to be a little speedway," Sanford said.
The additional stop signs, he said, will hopefully slow down traffic on Raleigh Avenue and improve safety in the area, particularly when there is an event at the Ritz Theatre.
There are already stop signs on Third Street.
