SHEFFIELD — Breast cancer patients at Helen Keller Hospital are now able to undergo more comfortable and accurate surgery, thanks to the hospital’s new Savi Scout radar localization system.
Surgeons at Keller began using the Scout in June and are among the first in the Shoals area to use this new wire-free treatment method, according to a press release.
Keller President Kyle Buchanan said the hospital is “proud” to offer wire-free localization to patients undergoing breast conservation surgeries.
“As research and technology advances, we’re committed to adopting the safest and most progressive treatment options for women and men with breast cancer,” he said.
The goal is to not only provide an all-around easier surgery experience for breast cancer patients, but also to decrease the need for follow-up surgeries.
“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for women, and we strive to find ways to create a better experience — and better outcomes — for our patients,” said Cassandra Seal, Keller breast health specialist. “Scout resolves one of the most difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”
The system, produced by Cianna Medical, is radiation-free and acts as a guide for surgeons during procedures.
Instead of inserting a wire immediately before surgery, a Scout reflector — about the size of a grain of rice — is placed in the patient’s target tissue at their convenience up to seven days before surgery.
The traditional wire poses a greater risk for re-excisions since it is more prone to moving during surgery and becoming less accurate, according to Cianna Medical.
During surgery, the system uses radar to provide real-time distance measurements. This helps surgeons detect the reflector, as well as the tumor, within 1 millimeter of accuracy, according to the release.
The Scout system has proven successful in more than 60,000 surgeries since its creation. Patients have reported less discomfort with the absence of a wire, and more satisfaction with the cosmetic results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.