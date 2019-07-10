MUSCLE SHOALS — A 63,000 square foot warehouse on the Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals Reservation is taking shape.
Walls have been erected at the new Power Service Shop warehouse that will house various components used at TVA fossil plants, gas fired plants, nuclear plants and hydroelectric dams. It will also include a 250 ton capacity overhead crane.
The $13.6 million project began in March TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the building is about 70 percent completed and on track for an August or early September opening.
The warehouse will allow TVA to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of repairing massive turbine parts used for power production in seven states, TVA officials said.
The warehouse is located on property adjacent to the Power Service Shop complex on Reservation Road.
