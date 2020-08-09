There's going to be a changing of the government guard in Muscle Shoals and Sheffield this fall.
Both cities will have new mayors. Sheffield will also have an all new council and a new city clerk, as longtime clerk Clayton Kelly is retiring effective in September.
Muscle Shoals will definitely have three new council members but that number could stretch to five if the two sitting council members seeking re-election lose.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25, with runoff elections Oct. 6.
Muscle Shoals City Clerk Ricky Williams also plans to retire but has not yet set that date.
In short, there's a whole lot of "new" coming in, but officials with the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments said that's not necessarily a negative for a city.
"The key for newly-elected officials is to go through the proper training, and there's plenty available to them," said NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones. "It's just a learning process, like any new job. Every four years we've had 20-40% of people replaced with newly elected officials. I'm not aware of this particular situation with such widespread changes, but we'll be there, as will the Alabama League of Municipalities to help them."
Jones said it will be wise for new council members to reach out to the more experienced officials in neighboring Tuscumbia.
As for city clerks, Kelly and Williams have a combined 50-plus years experience.
While such experience isn't easily replaced, Kelly said new council members, mayors and clerks have plenty of resources in the Shoals from which to draw.
"The new council and mayor will come in and think they need to have all the answers but they don't have to," Kelly said. "Others who've done these jobs will be willing to help them and they'll get up to speed with their training."
Kelly said the most important factor for incoming city council members is to work together.
"There's no room for power struggles, which just stifles anything getting done," he said. "You have six people and six different inputs. Very rarely does everyone agree on everything but you have to reach a consensus and work together."
Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, said when there is a transition in leadership, sometimes there is a lag time in knowledge and direction in projects that are in the queue as the new leaders work toward moving the city forward.
In the fall, Cochran said the League will have a new member orientation for new municipal officials which teaches them what they need to know.
"What are the responsibilities of the mayor, the new council members, the role of the city clerk?" he said. "We go through all that with them. We introduce them to the League and the services we provide, legal guidance and the certified elected official training."
Some council members may be surprised at the number of rules they must follow. They must fill out economic interest forms to ensure they're not using their office for personal enrichment. The League also offers ethics training for incoming municipal officials.
Cochran said "absolutely" a new incoming municipal government could change the track of a municipality.
"As new people come into office, they have a different vision and things they want to see accomplished," Cochran said.
Muscle Shoals Councilman Allen Noles, who is not seeking re-election, is the dean of council members in the area as he finishes his 28th year.
His first term that began in 1992 was an all new council, and the city's governing body changed from a commission to a council form of government that year. Charlie Mitchell had been a commissioner and was elected mayor that same year. He was the only experienced member on the new council.
"Mayor Mitchell was helpful to us new ones because he already knew the government ropes, but it was still all new to him," Noles said. "I remember we all felt pretty inadequate but you have to dedicate yourself to learning the job and the law and learning what you can and can't do. You discover that you can't do a lot of things you thought you could."
Noles said new council members will have handbooks and numerous trainings. His advice is to soak it all it.
"You learn that government is a slow process," he said. "It's an awesome responsibility, if you take it seriously. Council members aren't handling the everyday operations, that's the mayor's job. I certainly never had all the answers, but I sure did arrive at answers much easier with five of us working together."
Noles said he'd urge new councils to depend greatly on the state's League of Municipalities and don't hesitate to ask questions because "they've got the answers and will lead them through anything."
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood was joined by five new council members in 2016.
Underwood said the two most shocking factors for him were the complexity and the slow pace at which government moves. As an individual, Underwood said he can make a quick decision, but a city can't operate like that.
"It doesn't affect just me, it affects 9,000 people," he said. "There's a vetting time on decisions, there's public hearings and notices. At first it frustrated me a good bit. Today it does not. I understand how to get things done and that it will take time."
Underwood said it took some time for him and the five new council members to get their footing and get used to interacting with each other.
Then there was the realization that while Tuscumbia is its own entity, it's also part of other groups like the Shoals Solid Waste Authority, Colbert County Animal Control, the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Shoals Economic Development Authority and Shoals Industrial Development Committee.
"That's something they will have to learn as well," Underwood said.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford, who is leaving office after five consecutive terms, said Underwood came to him for advice after he was elected.
"It's a learning curve as with anything," Bradford said. "The thing I would advise is, don't ever come in thinking you can do anything and everything. You have to learn what the legal procedures are with the Alabama League of Municipalities. There's orientation to go through."
He advises speaking with and working with the city clerk, and mayors from throughout the state.
New officials should always remember that the city comes first.
"Make decisions that are the best for the city as a whole," Bradford said. "I've always gone in telling them not to be overwhelmed. Take your time and learn. Try to listen to others who have come before you."
New municipal officials should always confer with department heads before making decisions, he said.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford, who is leaving office after five terms as well, said the city's new council can take heart in the fact that neighboring Tuscumbia, just four years ago also had a brand new government and "they've made some really good, positive strides."
Sanford said he isn't concerned about the newness of his city's government as long as no one comes in with personal agendas.
"What served me well was to ask myself before every decision, 'Is this in the best interest of the majority of this city?' and my gut would tell me."
Sanford said the city has the possibility to have one of the best mayor/council governments it has ever had.
"You just have to be selfless and always think about the people you're serving," he said. "And you have to be eager to learn and not be afraid of what you don't know. If you don't know something, don't pretend that you do. Admit it, learn it, and go on. And forget what you know from the business world – you're now in the government world, and things are way different."
