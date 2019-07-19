FLORENCE — The Niña and the Pinta have served as a unique learning experience for visitors since the replicas of the famous ships docked Wednesday at Florence Harbor Marina.
The Columbus Foundation sails the replicas across the United States, changing the stops each year.
The ships set sail on their 2019 voyage in February in Orange Beach. They will make their final stop of the year in Rogersville in late October.
This is the first time the ships have sailed to Florence since 2016.
“It’s basically like camping … except we travel all around the American water systems,” said Ethan Platt, a crew member who has been on the ships for the past 11 months.
Platt said the Niña is 28 years old and was built to scale, while the Pinta was built later at 20 percent its original size to accommodate more people. Both ships are caravels, meaning they are small and fast.
Platt said there is no replica of the Santa Maria because its size would prevent it from docking properly at each stop. A flyer also indicates the Santa Maria was Columbus' least favorite ship because it was "very slow and clumsy."
The replica ships were built in Valencia, Brazil, over the course of 32 months. Platt said they were built by hand using the original tools and techniques that would have been used to build the original ships.
“The most interesting thing that I find about these ships is that they were built by eighth-generation Portuguese shipwrights, which are descended from the original guys that were making caravels back in the mid-1400s,” Platt said. “Their families have been doing it for that long.”
While a few parts have been replaced, or given a more functional upgrade, the ship is otherwise exactly as it would have been in 1492.
Both ships have informational panels about Christopher Columbus, the ships and their voyages, and crew members are on deck to answer any questions visitors might have.
According to crew member Ryan Crawford, Columbus was as controversial during his life as he is today. Crawford said the replica ships aim to provide visitors with a balanced look at Columbus' history.
So far, the ships have attracted a diverse crowd to Florence Harbor.
Johnna Gerstman brought her daughter Emma Kate, son Landon, and his friend Will Morgan to see the ships Thursday. It was an exciting trip for Landon, a self-professed “history buff” who had researched the original ships and knew about the replicas beforehand.
“It’s really interesting,” Landon said. “These have been used for research a lot. I’ve watched many TV shows where these have been on them, and I find it really interesting you’re able to create an almost exact replica of what the ship actually looked like in the 1400s and 1500s.”
Johnna said she was eager to bring her children after missing the ships on their last visit to Florence, adding she is grateful for the opportunity to visit them locally.
“When I saw (the replica ships) were coming back, I was like, ‘We’re going this time,’” she said. “I just think it’s really neat. It feels authentic.”
Many crew members said most visitors are surprised the ships aren’t bigger. This was the case for Mae McClure, who brought her granddaughters, who she said are in town visiting from Nashville, Tennessee.
“Whenever people come on board, the first thing that they’re always struck by is the size of the vessels,” said Eric Gissendanner, who has been on the crew for about two years. “It’s a lot different than what people would expect for a ship like this crossing the ocean. The crew would have had to sleep on the deck. Below would have been filled up with other cargo.”
According to Crawford, the crews on the replica ships are much smaller in number than the original crews, and have the benefit of sleeping below deck.
Though they stay in close quarters and don’t use modern technology as much while sailing, both Gissendanner and Platt said they are not bothered by it.
“There’s no better way to travel around and see all these different towns around the United States,” Gissendanner said.
All crews aboard the replica ships are volunteers from the U.S. and the Caribbean. The Columbus Foundation is always taking more volunteers, and Gissendanner said the length of time is flexible.
“We are looking for anybody willing to help us out for three or four weeks if they’re willing to work on a 15th-century caravel,” Gissendanner said. “You just have to be at least 18 years of age. We don’t require any previous sailing experience.”
“It’d make a great story,” Crawford added.
The ships will head to Decatur on July 24, where they will remain for a week until they travel to Huntsville.
