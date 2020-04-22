Parks and recreation departments in the Shoals are taking advantage of fewer people in many facilities and playgrounds as Gov. Kay Ivey's stay at home order continues.
For the most part, public parks are open, but residents are discouraged from gathering in large groups.
Indoor recreational facilities and playgrounds have been closed. Some outdoor facilities normally aren't scheduled to open until next month.
On Monday, Muscle Shoals Park and Recreation Department employees were painting spray mounts and figures at the splash pad at Gattman Park, Director Rusty Wheeles said.
"They painted the actual asphalt around the playground," Wheeles said. "We laid some new mulch in the playground, and we sanitized all the playground equipment.
"Even though its closed, we're still cleaning it once a week," Wheeles said.
Wheeles said he wants to get the splash pad and swimming pool at Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis complex in working order so it can be used when the stay at home order is lifted.
No games are being played, but the department continues to maintain the ball fields at Gattman Park and the two sportsplexes on Webster Street.
Maintenance also is continuing in Florence, said Parks and Recreation Department Director Tina Kitchens.
Maintenance crews have worked on the River Heritage Park, and striped the parking lots at Martin Park and Royal Avenue Recreation Center.
"We're trying to do some landscaping work at The Club and the sportsplex and Deibert Park," she said.
For inside facilities, employees are striping old wax from floors and adding new wax, something they normally do around a holiday.
"We painted the old senior center on Fairgrounds Road, painted the inside and waxed the floors," Kitchens said.
They cleaned all the tables and chairs at the recreation center.
"We have a little more help right now," Kitchens said. "Inside people can help outside where needed."
The same is happening in Tuscumbia, where park and recreation employees are painting at the multipurpose center, Parks and Recreation Department Director Joel Kendrick said.
"It's a good time to get a little maintenance done while there's not a lot of people around," Kendrick said.
Spring Park is open, but the playground is closed. Construction on a new restroom building at the park is underway, Kendrick said.
"It's coming along pretty good," he said. "Mainly, we're trying to keep the grass cut. It's really growing and we're short handed right now."
