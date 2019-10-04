PRATTVILLE — Autuaga County Coroner Malvin "Buster" Barber said Bryce Graham III, the son of Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr., was found dead in his home Thursday by his roommates.
Barber said there was no indication of foul play in the 29-year-old man's death.
"We're not sure when he passed away," Barber said. "He was found by his roommates Thursday afternoon."
Barber said an autopsy was performed, but he did not expect a toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for "several months."
"From what his friends said, he hadn't been feeling good for a day or two," Barber said.
Barber said funeral arrangements were being handled by Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia.
