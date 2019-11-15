DELMAR — No injuries were reported Thursday when a northbound Norfolk Southern train collided with a loaded log truck at a crossing near Delmar.
Norfolk Southern Manager of Media Relations Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw said the collision occurred at about 8:40 a.m.
"There were no reported injuries to the NS train crew," Bradshaw said. "The empty intermodal train was en route to Rossville, Tennessee, when the incident occurred."
Bradshaw said Norfolk Southern assisted local law enforcement in investigating the incident.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers said the driver of the log truck was not injured.
Delmar is about 51 miles south of the Shoals.
