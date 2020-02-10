TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said he has not received reports of water over roads in the county at this time, despite heavy rainfall overnight.
Smith said the Colbert County Road Department reported they received 2 inches of rain at their office on Alabama 157 since Sunday night.
"We're not having any real issues," Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
He said a pump was still removing water from Cassie Davis Street off Marthaler Lane, which is closed to through traffic. Water is also still over the road at the far east end of Sixth Street, Robison said.
Robison said he has not been informed of any roads that were flooded as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Muscle Shoals City Engineer Brad Williams said the city was able to pump water from some retention ponds over the weekend in anticipation of additional rain this week.
