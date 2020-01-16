TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Animal Control officials will be able to secure the property where two dead cows were found Monday.
Animal Shelter Director Judie Nichols said they are waiting on paperwork from the District Attorney's Office that will allow them to access the property on Cook Lane, potentially today.
"As soon as we get the paperwork we can go in there," she said.
Officials have still not identified the property owner, who is said to be a long-haul truck driver. He will be charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury dead livestock under Alabama Code Section 3-1-28.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Monday his office received a call about dead cattle on Cook Lane, which is in the city's police jurisdiction.
When police and Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks arrived, they found two dead cows and live cows who appeared to be malnourished.
"There are a couple of places they're getting out," Nichols said of the remaining cattle.
Nichols said the deceased animals will have to be disposed of, which could be a challenge because of their size. It will also have to be determined who will pay expenses related to the burial, she said.
She said additional food will be brought for the remaining cattle.
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Danny McWilliams said livestock need to be tended to on a regular basis.
"If I don't have time to check on my cattle, preferably every day or at least once a week, I don't need them," he said.
Someone who is out of town for extended periods of time should have someone they can trust check on the animals for them, he said.
Wilbanks said Wednesday he wasn't able to comment on additional charges that may be filed against the property owner.
