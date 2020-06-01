LEIGHTON — A nearly 3 mile long passing track on Norfolk Southern's main rail line through northwest Alabama has been completed and is in use, Leighton Mayor John Landers said.
The 2 3/4 mile track allows one train to exit the main line and wait until an oncoming train can pass by.
Construction began last summer and was recently completed.
"It's supposed to be one of their longer siding tracks," Landers said.
The passing track is east of the rural Colbert County town and caused the closure of the crossing on College Street.
In return, the railroad agreed to upgrade the railroad crossings on Main Street and Sadie Robertson Street. Landers said that work has not yet begun.
Sadie Robertson, which has only a crossbuck, will be straightened and get crossing gates and lights.
"It's a joint effort between Norfolk Southern, the town and the Department of Transportation," Landers said.
While the town is not paying for the upgrades, the mayor said they must still approve contracts related to the improvements.
Efforts to reach Norfolk Southern Railway officials were unsuccessful.
In August, Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, Norfolk Southern Railway's manager of Community Outreach, said the siding will better accommodate freight traffic moving through the town and between Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The track has a "clear length" of approximately 14,469 feet, or roughly 2 3/4 miles, Bradshaw said. Clear length is the storage available storage space where trans can sit without blocking the main line.
