SHEFFIELD — Norfolk Southern Railway returned to the city today to complete improvements to the Montgomery Avenue railroad crossing.
In late May, the railroad began replacing railroad ties along the line that passes through the city and crosses South Atlanta and Montgomery avenues, Southwest 12th and Douglas streets.
The Montgomery Avenue railroad crossing was closed today and the railroad is expected to make improvements to the South Atlanta Avenue crossing on Wednesday.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.