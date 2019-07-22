Summer blood shortages nationally and locally have sparked an emergency need for all blood types, according to LifeSouth.
A press release from the organization indicates this year has been especially difficult in north Alabama and several other areas across the United States.
Area hospitals like North Alabama Medical Center rely on blood donation organizations like LifeSouth to keep the blood supply stable.
All blood types are needed, according to the release. First-time donors are always welcome at LifeSouth blood centers and donation opportunities on the “bloodmobile.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a parent’s permission — to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
Donors receive a mini-physical and a thank-you gift for donating.
LifeSouth has a community blood center at 307 Veterans Drive in Florence.
Donors are also encouraged to donate blood on the bloodmobile at any of this week’s local drives:
Today, Florence
1st Cash Express, 1587 Darby Drive
10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Muscle Shoals
Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Muscle Shoals
Lewis Electric Supply Company, 1306 Second St.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, Florence
North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive
7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Florence
W.C. Handy Festival: Riverside Jazz, McFarland Park, Highway 20
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Florence
Sky Zone, 250 Mangum St.
noon - 7 p.m.
For information on LifeSouth and blood donation, or to make an appointment to donate, go to lifesouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.