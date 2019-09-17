MUSCLE SHOALS — The North Alabama State Fair has returned to the Shoals this week, with gates opening at 5 p.m. today.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. today-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $9 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Children younger than 12 are admitted free after 4 p.m. on Saturday, and seniors 65 and older can get in free Sunday.
Armbands are $24 Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and $26 Friday and Saturday.
Advance combo tickets that include admission and armband are $24 for Tuesday-Sunday. Friday and Saturday combo armbands are $2 extra, paid when picking up armband at ride ticket booths.
For more information about the fair, go to northalabamastatefair.org.
