North American Lighting (NAL) has established a $5,000 scholarship at the University of North Alabama to benefit a sophomore or junior engineering and technology student.
The company announced the scholarship through a UNA news release.
The purpose of the scholarship is to help offset the "cost of schooling and support the development of engineers and potential team members of the future," according to the release.
“As a UNA alum, I am proud to be part of NAL and its investment in the workforce of tomorrow through the University of North Alabama’s Engineering and Technology program,” Troy Van Fleet, NAL plant HR manager, said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the success come from our two storied organizations working together to offer such a great opportunity.”
UNA is less than 10 miles away from NAL’s largest facility in Muscle Shoals. It is due to the proximity of the university, its new engineering program, and the support of both the Engineering and Technology department and the UNA Foundation that NAL representatives see this relationship being mutually beneficial, according to the release.
“Engineering and Technology is excited to expand our partnership with North American Lighting, and we are extremely appreciative of the positive impact on deserving students,” Peter Rim, UNA Engineering and Technology director and department chair, said in the release.
The NAL scholarship recipient will be chosen by UNA’s Office of Student Financial Aid from a pool of applicants meeting the designated criteria by May 31, 2020, according to the release.
