FLORENCE — The north end of Court Street will close today around noon in preparation for the Kirkman Combo's musical performance.
The Kirkman Combo is set to entertain in the North Court Street median in front of Rogers Hall at 7 p.m. as part of UNA Night in connection with the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
UNA alumnus and multi-instrumentalist Eric Kirkman fronts the band.
The annual event, hosted by UNA's Office of Alumni Relations, will be rain or shine.
Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.