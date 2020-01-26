A $2 per credit hour tuition increase is set to go before the Alabama Community College System board next month that could generate an estimated $60,000 for Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The slight fee increase to $133 per credit hour would go into effect with the fall 2020 semester.
It's a yearly increase, established in 2009 by the Alabama State Board of Education, which was then overseeing the two-year system.
The two-year system, as a whole, stands to collect about $3.5 million for the 23-colleges.
Officials with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) say the increase is necessary to keep up with the demands, changing equipment and strategies as well as the constantly evolving workforce.
Northwest-Shoals officials say the annual increase has never amounted to a lot of money for the school, but it will allow for some improvements and perhaps renovation projects on the school's two campuses.
"We continually have increases in our costs of operating and this could help offset those expenses," said Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross.
Colagross said the $60,000 increase is a projected estimate, providing enrollment stays at its current level.
"We're appreciative of the additional revenue and it's certainly needed, but we're also glad it's not a big increase for the sake of our students," Colagross said. "We feel good about the value of the college education we provide. We're still more than half the cost of major universities in the state and offer the same education. You could say it's the best bang for the buck."
According to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, median annual tuition and fees at a two-year college is $4,800, compared to four-year college costs for in-state students at $10,885.
Colagross said the college has recently finished improvements for the new radiography/sonography building on the Shoals campus, scheduled to open Feb. 1 to students.
She said the college is committed to providing such quality course offerings that meet the demands of today's students.
Trent Randolph, the college's public relations officer said he doesn't hear negative feedback from students about the slight increases because "I truly believe they see that we're working hard to provide the kind of quality education they desire, and it costs."
