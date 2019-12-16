MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. for the evening, due to the threat of inclement weather.
Several K-12 schools dismissed early today due to the threat of inclement weather, including the possibility of isolated tornadoes. They included Lauderdale County Schools, Mars Hill Bible School, Legacy Christian Academy in Killen, Colbert and Franklin County Schools, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Russellville and Tuscumbia city schools, and Florence Pre-K through sixth grade.
Tuscumbia's school board meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for noon Tuesday.
