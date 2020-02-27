MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College unveiled its new Career Center on Wednesday and while the facility is primarily for students, it can also be utilized by members of the community who need help finding a career path.
The center was made possible through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III — Strengthening Institutions Program.
Northwest-Shoals President Glenda Colagross said most of the construction was completed by faculty and staff members, and students studying carpentry.
"This is not limited to our students," she said. "It's open to anyone."
For enrolled students, the Career Center offers services that prepare them to identify their strengths and values, while discovering future paths for success.
Assistant Dean of Student Services Crystal Reed said the college will work with students from the time they walk through the door to the point where they're gainfully employed.
The center will offer career planning, résumé assistance, interview preparation, work-based learning, which includes apprenticeships and internships, and the Federal Work Study program.
The center has work stations with computers and a printer, and a "Career Closet" with clothing donated by the clothing retailer Cato. The closet had a variety of men's and women's clothing, including skirts, blouses, pants, women's shoes, men's sport coats and other items.
Besides learning how to dress for an interview, Reed said students who need the proper clothing for interviews can keep what they get from the Career Closet.
Reed said the center will be useful to students who come to Northwest-Shoals knowing their career path, as well as those who might need some guidance with their future plans.
"We're so excited this has become a reality, for you and the community" Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland said.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Muscle Shoals City Councilman Chris Hall and Lauderdale County Commissioner Roger Garner also attended the grand opening.
