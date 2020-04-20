MUSCLE SHOALS — Students enrolled in Northwest-Shoals Community College's salon and spa program are learning how valuable skills like flexibility and self-motivation will help them be successful in the workforce.
Students like KeAndre Cole are taking a virtual version of the class due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like the online format has really forced me to be more creative and stay self-motivated,” Cole said. “My favorite part of the online environment is the freedom of being able to complete my coursework from home. This has been a huge help since I have a full-time job.”
Because of the pandemic, the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering is accepting course work delivered through distance learning platforms. This has allowed the college's salon and spa management program instructors to be creative in the way they instruct and assess their students’ techniques and skills.
“This experience has been invaluable for our students,” Salon and Spa Management instructor MeLinda Grissom said. “For the first time, our students have gotten a taste of the freedom they will have in the workforce and the self-motivation they will need to be successful.”
Through the online format, students receive daily instructional videos explaining what is expected, video lectures, and Webex class discussions. Students then submit before and after videos or photos of their work to demonstrate their cuts, colors and styles.
“Students are provided feedback on all their coursework submissions and we make sure students have all our contact information,” Grissom said.
