MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College Patriot Peer Leaders and Cultural Affairs Committee will provide a Leadership Summit for students Thursday on campus.
After the summit will be a breast cancer awareness program, which is open to the public.
The summit begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Hospitality Center on the Shoals campus.
Patriot Peer Leaders sponsor and Cultural Affairs Committee Chairperson Casey Eggleston said the purpose of the summit is to develop leaders on campus and in the community.
“We really hope we can encourage our students to be leaders on campus and after they graduate,” Eggleston said in a college press release. “Our students are preparing for the next phase of their lives while they are at Northwest-Shoals, and we want to give them all the tools they will need to be a successful leader in every aspect of their lives.”
The summit will feature four panelists: Macke Mauldin, Bank Independent president; Kyle Buchanan, Helen Keller Hospital president; Roderick Sheppard, Florence High School principal; and Crystal Reed, Northwest-Shoals assistant dean of Student Success.
Students will have an opportunity to ask questions and talk with the panelists.
Following the leadership summit, the college will honor faculty, staff, students and individuals from the community who are cancer survivors. Community guests and cancer survivors are encouraged to attend and wear pink. A musical performance will feature Chelsea Yarber.
