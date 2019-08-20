FLORENCE — A historic preservation consultant from PlaceEconomics in Washington, D.C. will discuss the economic value of historic preservation during a visit to the Shoals on Aug. 28.
Donovan Rypkema, author of “The Economics of Historic Preservation: A Community Leader’s Guide," will speak at Singin' River Live from 6 to 7:30 p.m., according to a Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area news release.
Rypkema will highlight examples of successful preservation projects done right, share some ideas for implementation in northwest Alabama and answer questions.
“While I have used his book “The Economics of Historic Preservation: A Community Leader’s Guide” in my public history courses many times, I had my first opportunity to see him speak in Demopolis in June,” said Carrie Crawford, Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area director and affiliated professor in the University of North Alabama History Department. “After the talk, I knew we had to get him to the Shoals to share why historic preservation matters to our community.”
The talk is free. Organizers suggest reserving a seat online at eventbrite.com.
