FLORENCE — A briskly cool evening was just right for meandering through vendors' booths at the monthly First Friday event.
The vendors booths attract hundreds to Court Street downtown each First Friday, and organizers of the event have invited shoppers to vote for their favorite.
The winner of the Favorite Yearly Vendor Contest will be announced at the December First Friday event and will receive a free booth space for 2020.
Friday's event, in addition to vendors, featured Dustin Herring on the Big River Stage at Mobile Plaza followed by Lucero Adame.
In addition, representatives of University of North Alabama student organizations offered opportunities to get involved on campus.
First Fridays Florence is organized by Downtown Florence Alliance and takes place on the first Friday of every month from March through December. The rain or shine event is sponsored by Listerhill Credit Union.
