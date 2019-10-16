Progress is continuing to flow for the Tennessee RiverLine partnership, according to project officials.
The project, born out of a student design studio project at the University of Tennessee, took off this summer with five “652 to YOU” meetings, each at a chosen pilot community along the Tennessee River.
The Shoals was selected out of 17 applicants to be one of those pilot communities. It was the second stop for the 652 to YOU meetings, attracting nearly 50 residents who showed support for the project and offered plenty of ideas for how it should look in the Shoals.
The goal of the Tennessee RiverLine project is to make the river more accessible, and find ways it can help fuel economic and recreational growth in communities along its shores.
Local partners and project officials, including the project manager for the "652 to YOU" program, are now looking to dig further in planning and developing potential solutions at a “Strategic Doing” meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the University of North Alabama’s East Campus.
"At the July Tennessee RiverLine community engagement event, people had so many great conversations about how they use the river currently, and how they envision engaging with the river in the future,” said Carrie Barske Crawford, director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and part of the project’s local team. “We are excited to see what community-driven projects come out of the November workshop, based on the ideas generated in the July meeting."
At next month's workshop, Crawford said participants will put their heads together to come up with a community-based project that combines existing assets and resources to help move the RiverLine initiative forward.
“We will review what ‘Strategic Doing’ is, how it helps us to achieve goals, and how we can work together here locally on projects that will benefit the Tennessee River community as a whole,” she added.
According to Brad Collett, U.T. professor and project director, they hope to present some of the findings from July’s meeting in November.
“That’s our intention at this moment,” he said. “We’re in the final stages of analyzing the data for all of our pilot communities, and those individual community reports should be available here within the next month.”
Collett, who teaches a Tennessee River Studio class each semester, said his current class is focusing on the Tennessee RiverLine in its assignments. They recently took a five-day tour of the river, making a stop in the Shoals in mid-September to meet with the leadership teams and explore some of the area’s existing assets, like riverfront parks and unique cultural resources.
“We decided to continue the energy that we kind of witnessed through the pilot program, and wanted to allow the students an opportunity to explore design and planning concepts for our pilot communities,” he said.
“The students have used that experience as part of their research for developing design concepts that both align with the local needs and priorities, as well as the Tennessee RiverLine vision. That’s exciting."
He said the students work will be completed when their semester ends at the end of November, and their work will be presented to the leadership team in December or January.
Crawford said she is looking forward to having more input from the community at the next meeting, which she believes will do “a great deal of good in the Shoals.”
"So many of our community members have interesting and innovative ideas of how to improve access and increase recreational opportunities,” she said. “Giving community members an opportunity to share these ideas with local leaders is very important."
