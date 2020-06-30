SHEFFIELD — NuttHouse Recording Studio owner Jimmy Nutt has won a Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy Award for his work with the Canadian bluegrass band The Dead South.
Nutt produced the band's 2019 album "Sugar and Joy," which was recorded at The NuttHouse.
"Sugar and Joy" won Best Traditional Roots Album of the Year, Nutt said.
"I produced and mixed the album and Cody Simmons engineered it," Nutt said.
Simmons is an engineer who works at the studio.
The album was released in October on Six Shooter Records.
