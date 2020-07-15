MUSCLE SHOALS — Caleigh Wallace said a new agreement between Northwest-Shoals Community College and the University of West Alabama will make it easier for students to transfer credits between the two schools.
Wallace, a graduate of Rogers High School who has attended both schools, was present during a signing event Tuesday at Northwest Shoals.
NWSCC President Glenda Colagross and University of West Alabama President Ken Tucker signed the agreement that will open doors for students who want to take classes at the local community college, then transfer to West Alabama.
"This is a great day for our students at Northwest-Shoals Community College," Colagross said. "Our institutions are coming together to form this partnership that will make their lives easier as they go through the transfer process.
"I am very appreciative of Dr. Tucker and his team for this opportunity and making the transfer process much more seamless for our students."
In essence, the agreement clearly defines the transfer process that includes academic advising, enhanced communication and scholarship opportunities.
NWSCC students with a minimum 2.0 grade point average and 45 to 50 transferable credit hours are guaranteed admission at West Alabama.
Students who complete their associates degree at NWSCC are also guaranteed admission to UWA.
"Providing a pathway for students to further their education, thereby enhancing their quality of life, is at the forefront of UWA's mission," Tucker said. "Partnerships like those we have formed with these community colleges help navigate the transfer process while finding the educational opportunities at UWA that best fit their career goals."
The agreement also establishes additional scholarships, that range from $3,000 to $4,000 a year and are renewable for up to four consecutive semesters.
Transfer students must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher to be eligible for the scholarships.
Colagross said the agreement also makes housing assistance scholarships available to transfer students.
She said NWSCC credits can be transferred to other schools in the state.
Assistant Dean Tom Carter said the college has similar agreements with the University of North Alabama and Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Tucker said he and Colagross have been working on the agreement since last fall, but the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed the announcement.
"The goal is to make the transfer as easy and seamless as possible," Tucker said. "The whole goal is to help our students be successful."
Wallace is enrolled in a pre-pharmacy program at West Alabama, but has been taking classes at NWSCC for the past three summers. She also plays softball at West Alabama. She played softball at Northeast Mississippi Junior College in Booneville.
"This will save a lot of time and money for the students," she said.
Students who like the class size at NWSCC will also like the similar size classes at West Alabama, Wallace said.
