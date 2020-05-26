The Point Mallard Aquatics Center will not open this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake announced this morning.
Lake said in the city-county news conference that coronavirus restrictions made it too difficult to prepare and train the park’s seasonal employees, most of whom are usually teenagers.
Officials had planned this summer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the water park, which features the South's first wave pool.
