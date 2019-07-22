MUSCLE SHOALS — A media blitz last week helped the Colbert County Animal Shelter acquire 16 pallets of pet food and nearly $14,000 in cash donations from all over the country, but the Animal Control Board was warned a stable funding source is still needed.
A Dog Trot 5k and fun run held Saturday on the Tennessee Valley Authority walking trails on the Muscle Shoals Reservation helped raise another $3,000, animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks said.
Individuals and local businesses helped provide pet food for the shelter after it was reported a local feed mill would stop providing food for the shelter due to a change in its testing procedures. Wilbanks said Sunshine Mills of Red Bay had been providing food to the shelter for the past seven years. Pet foods are not included in the shelter's budget.
The issue and continuing budget shortfalls prompted the Animal Control Board to recommend member cities and Colbert County to increase their annual appropriations. The cities' appropriations are based on multiplying the number of residential electric meters by $1.05.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said he has informed his council he wants to increase the city's $1.05 per residential electric meter fee to $1.15 per meter. Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said he wants the increased fee included in the city's fiscal 2020 budget. It will also be brought before the Tuscumbia City Council.
While they are appreciated, Bradford said the shelter should not have to survive on grants and donations.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said the commission appears willing to consider basing their appropriation on a meter count rather than a percentage of the three city's appropriations.
Barnes said there are 10,250 residential electric meters in the county. If the county bases its appropriation on $1.05 per meter, the county's appropriation would increase from $58,566 to $129,000 per year, which is a $73,000 increase. If it's based on $1.15, the increase would be $86,000.
"There seemed to be a lot of agreement we ought to be on the same funding level," Barnes said. "I think we can find the money.
Wilbanks said the additional money should allow them to hire a second animal control officer. Wilbanks said one officer could cover complaints in the Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
