Representatives of the Colbert County Animal Control Board will begin this week discussing funding increases with the Colbert County Commission and city councils of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
Mayor David Bradford said city officials will discuss increasing funding when the City Council begins its annual budget discussions.
The animal control board is funded by the three cities and the County Commission. The cities pay an amount generated by multiplying the number of residential electric meters by $1.05. The county pays a percentage of the amount paid by the cities.
That $1.05 cent amount has been the same for about 12 years, Bradford said. The Animal Control Board is recommending increasing that amount to $1.15 per meter, but it must be approved by the three city councils and the commission.
"I just want it to be fair and equitable to everybody," Bradford said.
Efforts to reach Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford were unsuccessful Friday, but the agenda for Monday night's meeting includes a "one time appropriation to the Colbert County Animal Control Association for $3,000."
There was no mention of increasing the $1.05 per residential electric meter to $1.15 per meter.
The Tuscumbia City Council will also begin discussions about animal control funding during its Monday meeting.
"It wasn't going to be on the agenda, but circumstances dictate we address it publicly now," Mayor Kerry Underwood said.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said there is an item on the County Commission's agenda concerning animal control funding. The commission meets Tuesday at 5 p.m.
During a special called Animal Control Board meeting July 5, Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes, who is a member of the board, said he would ask the commission to consider basing its funding on a meter count, as well as increasing the per meter payment to $1.15.
Bradford said he just wants to develop a stable funding source for the shelter and animal control.
On Thursday and Friday, residents and businesses continued to help the shelter by donating pet foods and kitty litter the shelter needs but is unable to purchase due to budget constraints. The shelter lost its main supplier of dry pet food several months ago.
