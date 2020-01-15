TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Animal Control officials and Tuscumbia Police will meet with members of the Colbert County District Attorney's Office today to discuss additional criminal charges against a landowner after two dead cows were found on his property.
Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks said there were other cattle on the property on Cook Lane that appear to be malnourished.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said his office received a call Monday about a dead cow on the property, which is inside the city's police jurisdiction.
"We responded with (Wilbanks) and there were actually two dead cows," Logan said. "There were numerous cows that were malnourished."
In the meantime, Wilbanks said they made sure the remaining cattle could get to water, and provided them with hay and food.
Wilbanks said one of the dead cows has been there for at least 10 days, and the other around two days.
He said the property owner will be charged with two counts of failure to burn or bury under Alabama Code Section 3-1-28.
Wilbanks anticipates additional charges will be filed once he meets with the district attorney. The landowner will be identified once authorities make a decision on other possible charges, he said.
"Tuscumbia PD and animal control are working together on this issue," Wilbanks said.
On Tuesday, the two dead animals were still in the field with other cattle grazing nearby.
Logan said the homeowner, who works as a long-haul truck driver, has not been home for some time.
Animal Control Director Judie Nichols said they do not receive a lot of calls concerning livestock issues.
When they do, and if the case is severe enough to confiscate animals, they really don't have the facilities to hold the animals for an extended period of time.
"We have a small area we can keep them short term, but nothing long term," Nichols said.
Usually, issues can be resolved by speaking to the owner of the livestock, she said, but "sometimes you have to do something a little more drastic."
