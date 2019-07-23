SHEFFIELD — The W.C. Handy Music Festival event scheduled for Monday at the Old Railroad Bridge has been moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Rain moved into the area about the time blues guitarist Kent DuChaine was scheduled to perform at the historic bridge.
Festival Chair Tori Bailey said DuChaine and his sound technician, Wayne Chaney, were at the bridge to inform fans the event was postponed.
The late James Bedsole, who served on the Old Railroad Bridge Company's board of directors for more than 20 years, will be honored at the event. Bedsole also served as the event's coordinator. Bedsole died June 9.
The free event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m.
