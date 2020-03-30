SHEFFIELD — The Old Railroad Bridge Co. has closed the old railroad bridge until further notice, according to the Sheffield Police Department.
The nearby Tennessee Valley Authority walking trails remain open and are accessible at this time.
The old railroad bridge parking area is closed, however, so residents are urged to use the Ashe Boulevard or Reservation Road parking areas to access the walking trails.
Police said the areas will be patrolled to keep people from gathering.
