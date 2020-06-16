The Old Railroad Bridge Company is seeking volunteers to help replace some 600 boards on the deck of the historic structure this week.
The work today mainly will involve taking up old decking, then putting down the new boards Wednesday and Thursday, said Tim Wagnon, one of the volunteers of the Old Railroad Bridge Company, a nonprofit responsible for preservation of the bridge.
Wagnon said anyone who wishes to volunteer may come to the bridge, but needs to have a pair of gloves.
"It's going to be labor-intensive and there's going to be boards up, so you'll need to watch your step," he said. "You've got to have your head on a swivel."
Wagnon said the amount of time the project will take depends on the number of volunteers.
"The more hands in on it, the less work for everyone," he said.
The agency depends on grants and donations to pay for materials. Last year, 288 boards were replaced. There are approximately 2,400 boards along the path of the bridge.
The bridge is safe, but the boards are aging so Old Railroad Bridge volunteers are replacing them as they get funds.
The bridge, which is located on the oldest bridge site in Alabama, was built in the late 1800s. It once completely spanned the Tennessee River from Colbert County to Lauderdale County and was last used for automobile transportation in 1939 and for train traffic in 1988.
Trains crossed the upper deck of the bridge, while the lower section was available for pedestrian crossing. Today, the lower section is a popular spot for the public to walk across and shoot photos. The upper section is closed to the public.
A donation box at the bridge's entrance is available for contributions. In addition, you can send a donation to ORBC, P.O. Box 727, Florence, AL 35630. The group's PayPal account is available at OldRailroadBridge.com.
A great deal of work has been going on in recent years at the bridge site, including building a restroom. In 2018, the company commissioned local artist Scott Campbell to paint a mural on the wall leading to the bridge.
In addition, a security system was installed that focuses on the bridge, the wall and the walkway leading to the bridge.
Also, a special "graffiti blocker" was applied to the wall that allows workers to remove paint graffiti without impacting the mural, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.