TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood is excited about the prospect of the University of North Alabama having a presence in the city in the form of a "makers space" for artists that would be housed in the city's old water treatment plant near Spring Park.
The building is located downtown roughly behind Coldwater Books and Coach's Steakhouse. It's been closed since 2012, when Tuscumbia Utilities opened a new treatment plant on West Seventh Street.
Terrence Brown, executive director of the UNA School of Arts, said Underwood was interested in collaborating with the university on a project that would bring UNA to the city.
The project involves creating a "makers space" that artists could use to create, exhibit and sell their artwork, whether it be graphic art, paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics or whatever, in the building.
"Students would be able to sell artwork there and community members would be able to sell artwork there," Brown said.
Another goal of the proposed facility would be to increase foot traffic in downtown Tuscumbia, which benefits the city and downtown businesses.
The project has also drawn the attention of Huntsville businessman and Tuscumbia native, Larry Lewis, who has plans to locate a "micro distillery" in the building, a project he's been working on for some time.
Lewis is also assisting the city in forming Downtown Tuscumbia Inc., a non-profit organization that would assist downtown businesses. Lewis owns the downtown building that houses Superhero Chefs and the old theater/bank building next door to the city's pocket park.
"We've been talking about doing a micro distillery for a while and we were going to put it up here," Lewis said.
Then he decided to seek a location for the distillery in Tuscumbia and most recently, in the proposed makers space. Lewis said he could move his manufacturing operations into the building first.
"We just need a place to legally make alcohol as they proceed with the remodeling and upgrading of the facility for more public use," Lewis said. "We're going to experiment with some whisky, vodka, gin."
He said the space would be known as "Tuscumbia Arts."
Brown said the so far the idea is a concept that has no funding source at this time.
"There is no financial commitment from the university on this project," Brown said.
He said Downtown Tuscumbia Inc. would be involved in fundraising efforts and he would seek out grant opportunities for the development. Brown said he will also explore private funding options.
Brown and Lewis said they would like to retain the "industrial" appearance of the building, which was built in 1948 and expanded in 1956, Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald said.
The interior of the mostly concrete building looks much like it did when the doors were closed for the last time in 2012. The old pumps and piping remain intact and snake through the building. The 1948 section is two stories while the newer section is three, McDonald said.
"It's a good location right there overlooking the park," he said.
There are several rooms, large and small, some that housed materials and others that housed pumps. There are four large interior holding basins where water from the Big Spring went through a filtration process. There are still two large holding tanks under the building.
If the project moves forward, McDonald said Tuscumbia Utilities would turn the building over to the city.
Tuscumbia Utilities would retain ownership of a small piece of property next door where the city's main water tank is located.
Brown said a partnership with UNA interior design and architecture students in the School of Arts would allow the students to develop plans for the building. Underwood said one idea is a rooftop coffee shop.
Lewis said while it would focus on the arts, Tuscumbia Arts would have a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) presence as well. Lewis owns the BizTech business incubator in Huntsville and he and his wife founded Project XYZ, a Huntsville-based defense contractor.
The idea is to create a downtown Tuscumbia destination resembling a "mini Lowe Mill," referring to the Lowe Mill arts and entertainment complex in Huntsville.
Underwood said the city council approves of the project and he anticipates the utility board will as well.
"There is just a whole concept we could not be more excited about," Underwood said.
As far as he knows, Underwood said it would be the first presence of UNA in Colbert County since the university's predecessor, LaGrange College, was burned to the ground by Union soldiers during the Civil War.
