GREENHILL — A single vehicle crash on Lauderdale 47 near Greenhill Friday caused a natural gas leak, but nobody was injured and no residents were evacuated.
Barry Gray, chief of the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department, said the vehicle left the road, went into a ditch and struck an old gas meter. The vehicle stopped after striking a parked car in a driveway.
The broken meter began releasing natural gas, Gray said.
He said the break was above the valve and a Spire Gas employee arrived in about 10 minutes to cap the broken line.
"It wasn't near as bad as we thought it was," Gray said. "It could have been a lot worse."
He said the driver was not seriously injured, and two residents near the gas leak were allowed to remain in their homes because the wind was blowing the gas in the opposite direction.
"There was pretty heavy gas for a while," the chief said. "We felt it was OK to let them stay put."
He said Lauderdale 47 and 364 were blocked while the leak was repaired.
